College Station’s P’soularia Maxey signs with UTRGV’s track program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sprinter P’soularia Maxey announced that she will continue her track & field career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley down in Edinburg during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Maxey will pursue a degree in Kinesiology to someday be a coach.

She will wrap up her high school track career on Friday at the State Track meet when she will run in the 5A Girls 400 meters. She is seeded number one after logging a regional time of 55:46 seconds.

