Community invited to free Family Fish event

Create lasting family memories while enjoying a morning of free fishing and fun
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is partnering once again with the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for Family Fish 2023.

The free family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, June 10 starting at 8 a.m. at the pond on the grounds of the Bush Library and Museum.

The pond will be generously stocked with fish, and additional activities will include games, education stations, emergency vehicle displays, refreshments, and more.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, but there will be some provided. Fishing licenses are not required.

For more information, contact Officer Snell at 979-764-3600.

