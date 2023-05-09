Early morning crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21

By Justin Dorsey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Early Tuesday morning crews responded to a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers.

It happened after 12 a.m. on SH36-21 in Caldwell and shut the road down for several hours. The roadway is back open now.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Limited information is available, KBTX has not heard back from Caldwell police for more information.

