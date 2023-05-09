Fitness expert shares tips on keeping kids active during summer break

By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, keeping kids active during their summer break helps them physically, mentally and emotionally for the next school year. David MaretHouse, the founder and CEO of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club, said the key to achieving this is being consistent and moving daily.

“Exercise stimulates neurotransmitter development, so you’re actually going to help your child think more intelligently, use their critical faculty and be more on point in terms of their brain functionality through movement,” MaretHouse said.

It doesn’t have to take much to incorporate daily movement. This can be as simple as getting them outside to ride their bike or play sports like basketball.

There are also several ways to stay active using things you may already have at home like dumbbells. There are several shoulder exercises they can do to build strength and potentially help avoid shoulder injuries.

The gym owner said heavy weights aren’t required as even 10-pound dumbbells can provide a great workout.

Something that can help bring more variety to at-home activities is ropes, like battle ropes. All it takes is anchoring them down.

“You can get the heart rate up, you can work all the muscles of the body and it’s very low impact too,” MaretHouse said.

The goal is to use the ropes to create ripples. Along with working the arms, legs and core, it creates visual stimulation.

“I think that would really help to keep a kid active or engaged with this motion because it’s fun,” MaretHouse said.

There are also several things you can do with the typical items you have around your home like chairs and pieces of 2x4. These can be used to do leg workouts like chair squats and ski squats. These exercises can help strengthen the legs, especially the quadriceps muscles.

“They’re the largest muscle group, they’re going to burn the most energy and they carry us all day long,” MaretHouse said. “Everywhere we’re going, we’re using our legs.”

More tips can be found on MaretHouse Fitness’ Facebook page. You can also visit the gym in person at 1411 Wellborn Road, suite 300 in College Station.

