More rain expected Tuesday night and Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of rain passed through the Brazos Valley mid-morning through Tuesday afternoon. To nobody’s surprise, we have more rain chances to talk about as early as Tuesday evening.

TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT

Latest data as of Tuesday afternoon brings an area of low pressure toward the Brazos Valley as we go through the rest of Tuesday evening. This will swing a few bands of rain, some heavy, our way as early as about 8 pm. The coverage and intensity of these bands look to increase as most of us sleep. While these storms look to stay sub-severe, some of the heavier pockets could drop as much as 1″ of rain per hour. This leads to our biggest concern, your Wednesday morning drive.

Rain coverage increases through the overnight hours Tuesday. (KBTX)

WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE

Flooding remains the biggest concern, especially for the morning drive. Some of us could wake up to find our normal routes to work very waterlogged already, especially areas west of Highway 36, with more rain expected to fall through your morning commute. The most active period of rainfall looks to be between 5 am - 11 am. It will not be constant rain, but multiple rounds spinning around the center of low pressure will make for quite a soggy Wednesday.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL?

From lunchtime through the afternoon rain coverage will drop off greatly as the center of circulation pulls the rain off to the east. Spotty showers will still be possible through late afternoon, but much less impactful than the morning. By the time we are finished with the rainfall Wednesday afternoon, 1″-3″ of widespread rain is expected, with isolated areas potentially picking up closer to half a foot of rainfall. A Flood Watch remains in place for our southernmost counties, Austin, Waller, and Montgomery, and stretches all the way to the coast where more heavy rainfall is expected.

Widespread totals of 1"-3" are expected, with higher totals positioning themselves in the western and southern portions of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Already saturated grounds paired with an additional 1″-3″ of rain have placed portions of the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 4 flood risk Tuesday and Wednesday from the National Weather Service. While not unheard of for the Brazos Valley, the last time this level of flood concern was issued for the area was 259 days ago on August 23, 2022.

Parts of the Brazos Valley remain under a 3 out of 4 risk for EXCESSIVE RAINFALL (aka areas of flash flooding):

• Through 7am: Western & Southern Brazos Valley

• Wednesday: Southern and Eastern Brazos Valley



Slow-moving bands of heavy rain possible anytime after midnight pic.twitter.com/bzAGpHZQ7p — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 9, 2023

ANY SEVERE WEATHER?

While a few rumbles will be possible from time to time from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, severe weather is not a big concern. The Storm Prediction Center has the southeastern counties outlined in a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated stronger storm. Similar to Monday, if a storm can get going and tap into some of the instability in place, gusty winds up to 60mph and hail to the size of a quarter will be possible.

A 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated stronger storm has been placed in the southeastern portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday. (KBTX)

