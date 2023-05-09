New exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new exhibit will be opening next week at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be adding a rare and unique nodosaur fossil replica to its dinosaur family.

The Museum will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the nodosaur on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. during the opening reception for the Shell exhibit.

The nodosaur, a currently undescribed species, known as “Easton,” was discovered in the late Cretaceous Lance formation of Niobrara County, Wyoming. Nodosaurs are extremely rare, despite paleontologists excavating the Lance Formation for over a hundred years.

The Easton nodosaur fossil, excavated by Dr. Steve Nicklas and his team between 2012 and 2014, is the only nodosaur fossil found to contain all three types of dermal armor: protective spikes along the sides, dermal scutes on the back and neck, and an armored pelvic shield near the tail. The specimen consists of 110 authentic bones from a single individual, including parts of the forelimb, hips, backbone, and lower jaw. This scientifically unique nodosaur will help researchers better understand the ancient Cretaceous ecosystem in which these animals lived.

The original fossil was donated to the Smithsonian Institution for research and is currently not on display. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has the only replica of this unique fossil on display in the world.

