No. 23 Texas A&M opens SEC Tournament against South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 23 Texas A&M softball team is slated to open SEC Tournament play against South Carolina, Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bogle Park.

Fans can watch the action on the SEC Network with Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Amanda Scarborough (analyst) and Courtney Lyle (reporter) on the call. Coverage can also be found on the SEC Radio Network - SiriusXM 190 Online 961. Matt Simon and Thomas Dick bring the call on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally in the Brazos Valley on Gospel 97.3.

NATIONAL RANKINGS

Texas A&M (33-18, 12-12 SEC) sits in the top 25 in three of the four nationally recognized polls, including No. 20 in Softball America, No. 22 in D1 Softball, No. 23 in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball, while receiving votes in the NFCA/USA Today poll. Statistically, the Aggies are ranked top 50 nationally in numerous categories, including No. 18 in walks (187), No. 29 in shutouts (12), No. 28 on-base percentage (.392), No. 31 in doubles plays (20) and No. 41 in slugging percentage (.467).

PUNCHING BACK

Since being swept at South Carolina on April 14-16, the Aggies are 7-2, including SEC series wins at Ole Miss and home against Missouri. In the last nine games, Koko Wooley leads the team in batting average (.500), hits (17) and runs (13), while Julia Cottrill leads with a .966 slugging percentage, including five homers and 18 RBI. In total, seven Aggies are batting over .325, including Wooley (.500), Star Ferguson (.412), Morgan Smith (.391) and Cottrill (.379) hitting over .375 at the plate.

THE CROWN JULES

Julia “Jules” Cottrill caught fire blasting two home runs in each of the bookend performances in the series win over Missouri. In the opener she hit a pair of two-run home runs in the 6-2 win, followed by hitting two three-run dingers in the 11-4 victory. The junior earned D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week honors. Cottrill became the first Aggie to receive a national weekly recognition since Tori Vidales on Feb. 20, 2018.

BUILT FOR THE SEC

Rylen Wiggins has made a name for herself during SEC play, leading the team with a .349 batting average, which is eighth best in the league. Wiggins also leads the team with a .453 on-base percentage and has a .476 slugging percentage. The junior’s bat exploded during the Ole Miss series hitting .538 going 7-for-13, including a .923 slugging percentage and a .538 on-base percentage. Wiggins blasted her first career grand slam setting the tone for a 13-8 Sunday win to clinch the series.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 46-of-50 games this season, including the last 15. The Forney, Texas native is batting .324 during the 15-game stretch and boasts an impressive .537 on-base percentage, including 14 walks and four hit-by-pitches, while owning a .588 slugging percentage with three home runs and 11 hits in 34 at-bats.

LOKO FOR KOKO

Koko Wooley has gone loko the past 10 games posting a .459 batting average, while leading the team in hits with 17. During the span she has only struck out twice in 37 at-bats and has a .649 slugging percentage and .462 on-base percentage. Wooley blasted her first career grand slam at Houston in the regular season finale. Against Missouri on April 28-30, the sophomore was 6-for-12 with a double and triple, while scoring five runs in the series. Wooley finished the weekend with a .750 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage. Wooley registered her first career four-hit game with three singles and one double, while adding a steal in the midweek run-rule of Texas State on April 19.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

