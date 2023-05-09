Officer shot in head during bank mass shooting removed from ventilator, able to follow commands

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running toward the gunfire in a mass shooting.
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An officer who was shot in the head during the mass shooting at a Louisville bank last month is now breathing on his own, officials said.

On Monday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said they are pleased to share that officer Nickolas Wilt’s condition has been steadily improving all week.

Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment. He’s also shown neurological improvement and can follow some commands.

The foundation said while he is currently dealing with a few infections, Wilt continues to show improvement in those areas as well.

Unfortunately, Wilt is still battling pneumonia and other lung complications.

The foundation said overall, Wilt’s progress is “remarkable” considering the conditions he was in two weeks ago.

“Officer Wilt is entering the ‘long haul’ of his recovery,” Louisville Metro Police Foundation wrote. “Which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined.”

Doctors are working on getting Wilt into a neurological rehab program within the next week, which is a significant milestone in his path to recovery.

Wilt was shot in the head while running toward gunfire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10. Five people were killed and eight others were injured when 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon opened fire at the bank, police said. Sturgeon was shot and killed by police.

