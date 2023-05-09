Stoiana earns CSC Academic All-District honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana earned a spot on the 2023 College Sports Communicators Women’s Tennis Division I Academic All-District Team after a successful season on both the court and in the classroom.

In the classroom, Stoiana boasts a 3.586 GPA working toward her degree in sport management. She has been a standout student since her arrival in Aggieland, as she landed on the SEC Academic Honor Roll her freshman year and the Athletic Directors Honor Roll every semester in College Station. Stoiana has headlined the No. 2 Aggies all season long from court 1 in singles, while also being versatile playing on courts 1 and 2 doubles. The sophomore’s outstanding season earned her the title of SEC Player of the Year, while also being named to the All-SEC First Team.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 21,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports. For more information about the Academic All-America Teams program, visit cosida.com.

