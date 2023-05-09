Taylor awarded CSC Academic All-District honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kenner Taylor earned a spot on the 2023 College Sports Communicators Men’s Tennis Division I Academic All-District Team, capping off a successful collegiate career in Aggieland.

Taylor has been a standout from the moment he stepped foot on campus at Texas A&M. The senior is in his final semester, where he is pursuing his degree in business administration in Business Honors while holding a 3.88 GPA. Taylor has also landed on the Athletics Directors Honor Roll every semester of his college career. On the courts, Taylor has played a crucial role in doubles all season being a flexible option playing with multiple partners when needed for the team. He also holds a 13-4 record in singles play, while going a perfect 4-0 in dual matches.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 21,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports. For more information about the Academic All-America Teams program, visit cosida.com.

