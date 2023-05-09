Treat of the Day: Bea Saba honored with 2023 Outstanding Services to Libraries Award

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan + College Station Public Library System Director Bea Saba was honored recently by city council members.

Saba won the 2023 Outstanding Services to Libraries Award by the Texas Library Association.

The award recognizes an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding advocacy and support for libraries.

