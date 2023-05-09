You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
Several inches of rain are possible for the Brazos Valley over the coming week
Rounds of rain -- heavy at times -- expected Tuesday & Wednesday
Texas A&M police warn parents of potential scam
Radar estimated rainfall totals through early Monday evening racked up to over 4" in some...
Monday storms brought heavy rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley
Some Residents in Robertson County are still cleaning up after Friday’s storm including a...
Family in Hearne loses home during Friday’s storm

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: No movement on debt ceiling in Biden meeting
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Police in Memphis are on the hunt for the people responsible for the death of Stephen Pearl....
74-year-old church director dies after attempted robbery, police say
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’