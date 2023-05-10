Aggie Basketball Adds Transfer Eli Lawrence to 2023-24 Roster

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bolstered its 2023-24 roster with the addition of gradate transfer Eli Lawrence, who earned second-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior at Middle Tennessee last season. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences last week and has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Lawrence, from Atlanta, Georgia, led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 12.2 points per game while producing career-highs in assists (44), field goal percentage (.421), 3-point percentage (.340) and free throw percentage (.816) last year.

“Eli is a great addition to our program and the Texas A&M community,” Director of Basketball Operations Vince Walden said. “His character, skillset and experience are what we were looking to add to our roster. Eli’s versatility will be a perfect fit in Buzz Williams’ system. His ability to guard multiple positions defensively and his offensive skill set will allow him to make an immediate impact on the court. We are thankful to have Eli as an Aggie!”

He produced 10 or more points in 22 games and hit the 20-point level four times in 2022-23 with a season-high of 21 points in games at Western Kentucky, at Rice and Chattanooga. He logged a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in a home victory over WKU. In the Blue Raiders’ win over NCAA Tournament semifinalist Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16, Lawrence scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds and chipped in MT’s final three points via free throws in the four-point win (74-70).

In four seasons at MTSU, Lawrence scored 1,075 points and grabbed 439 rebounds with 121 assists and 112 steals in 120 career games. He started 71 games, including 68 of the last 69 games he appeared. He scored a career-high 27 points while connecting on 7-of-9 3-point attempts as a freshman against UTSA in 2019-20.

Lawrence was a standout high school player at Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta where he was coached by Omari Forts. He averaged over 22 points and 10 rebounds for his prep career, and he earned first-team all-region honors and second-team all-state recognition as a senior.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18. Credit:
Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Bands of rainfall possible from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will make for a soggy and...
Heavy rain expected through your Wednesday morning drive

Latest News

Texas A&M Set to Graduate 79 at Spring Commencement
Caleb Britt interviewed restaurant owner, Tom Kenney and chef, Reggie Monzingo on special items...
Le Petit Cuchon offers French favorites for Mother's Day
Disaster Training
Disaster Training
Caleb Britt interviewed restaurant owner, Tom Kenney and chef, Reggie Monzingo on special items...
Le Petit Cuchon restaurant offers French favorites for Mother's Day