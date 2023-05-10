Aggieland Outfitters is personalizing gifts for mom

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters is always ready to gear up students with the best but this week they’re focused on treats for mom.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters said you can find the best Mother’s Day gift ideas at either of their locations.

“If you have any affiliation to A&M, this is the place. I mean, if your mom has any love towards A&M, this is where you gotta go,” said Bodin.

Another thing that makes this store so special is the Texas themed gifts.

“There’s a lot of local owned businesses and stuff. You have Messina Hoff wines. You have hand engraved charcuterie boards.”

Engraving boards or embroidering clothes is a popular gift idea, all can be done at Aggieland Outfitters.

You can also personalize a Jon Hart bags with initials and names, setting the store apart from others.

Bodin said he has one tip for those that have not taken the time to get mom a little something.

“Don’t wait till the last minute. I’ve been there. You’re going to struggle. Everybody’s going to be busy, but really, the ideal opportunity here is we’re open all weekend. Mother’s Day isn’t going to be until Sunday, so you do have a few days to get your mom that special something. Come in, we’ll gift wrap it up really pretty for you. Our staff loves helping out,” said Bodin.

You can visit their two locations:

University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.

George Bush Store Location- 309 W 21st St.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.