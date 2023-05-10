B/CS Chamber in DC: Economic development, card swipe fees affect small business profits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Our local business owners have worked hard to overcome several big challenges in recent years.

The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have all affected their profits.

A group of community members is with the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. right now trying to help.

The chamber wants to get lawmakers to help cut what they say has become many restaurants’ third highest operational costs - card swiping fees.

“Cash is king. If you pay cash, you get a discount,” said Debbie Rodriguez, owner of Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan.

We caught up with her recently ahead of the Friday lunch rush. She was posting signs around the Mexican restaurant that encourage patrons to pay with cash.

Rodriguez says she understands debit and credit cards are convenient, but it’s lowering the profits for small business owners.

“If you have a terminal to swipe a credit card, that is a processor and you will be paying a fee,” said Rodriguez.

Those fees, according to the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, have doubled for businesses in the last decade and were up 20% in the last year alone.

“It’s based on the percentage of your sales monthly, so it can range from you know $2,500 to $3,500, $4,000 a month on credit card fees,” she said.

Last September, she began notifying customers they’d be charged a percentage to pay with a card.

“It helps to offset some of the cost. It doesn’t offset it completely but it does help,” said Rodriguez.

This week the chamber delegation is asking federal lawmakers to create competition to start driving down swipe fees.

“We talked to a lot of our restauranteurs at our Taste of Aggieland event, and they were telling us about the credit card fees and the swipe fees and what that is doing,” said Glen Brewer, B/CS Chamber President and CEO. “But it really goes beyond restaurants to all of our businesses that accept credit cards. It’s something new that we’re looking into.”

“We do represent a lot of diverse businesses but almost all of them in some way accept some form of credit card as payment nowadays,” said Brewer. “So those fees do add up and that’s a very real cost to our businesses.”

With the cost of everything up these days, Rodriguez says fewer fees will make a difference.

“It would help pay bills and taxes and you know all the other little expenses that you have. Just running a business is, it’s not easy. You have lots of expenses and definitely that would help,” said Rodriguez.

