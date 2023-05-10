City of College Station hoping weather holds out for Starlight Music Series

(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your coolers, blankets, and lawn chairs for free entertainment during the Starlight Music Series at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

The series continues on May 13 with gates opening at 6 p.m.

This weekend will feature Ram Herrera with guests Sunny Sauceda and Mariachi Damas de Jalisco. Herrera earned numerous Tejano Music Awards and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album in 2007.

Organizers are keeping a close eye on the forecast since there are chances for rain on Saturday. A final decision on if the concert can be held will be announced Friday by noon online.

There are two more concerts in the series after Saturday on May 27 and June 10.

