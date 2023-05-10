College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Criminals are working extra hard to get what’s in your bank account.

Data shows that Texas is the 6th worst state for identity theft in the US, with bank fraud cases growing 39% in recent years.

Kip Plankinton, a College Station resident, briefly lost more than $20,000 after he says someone posing as him gained access to his money at Aggieland Credit Union on Southwest Parkway in College Station using just his name, birth date, and a fake passport card.

“With a picture ID that wasn’t even my picture, all it had that identified me was my name and my birth date, and based on that, the teller opened up my savings account,” said Plankinton. “$12,000 in the form of a cashier’s check and $9,650 in cash,” he added.

This image is a sample version of a U.S. passport card (Travel.State.Gov) (KBTX)

Passport fraud is on the rise in the US. Last year, a Georgia duo pleaded guilty to using fake passports to steal money from at least six victims in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. Similarly, in 2021 a New York resident was sentenced to 54 months in prison for using a false passport to cash a stolen check at a Capital One branch in Metairie, Louisiana. The individual had executed the scheme at multiple bank branches and attempted to withdraw $18,600 from one victim’s account.

The incident at Aggieland Credit Union was caught on surveillance video. In a statement, Aggieland Credit Union told KBTX they sympathize with Mr. Plankinton’s frustration and confirmed the incident was isolated and did not affect other members or accounts. They added they are conducting an internal investigation and working with the College Station Police Department to charge the person responsible.

“This type of fraud, where a perpetrator fabricates fraudulent identification credentials, continues to be used by criminals to steal consumers financial assets, despite the best efforts of banks and credit unions. We certainly share in this member’s frustration at being the victim of identity theft. Notably, this incident is isolated to only one member, and does not involve any other members or accounts. At Aggieland Credit Union, we take care of and protect our members; however, when identity theft occurs on an account through no fault of the member, the member does not bear the loss: Aggieland Credit Union restores the funds in the member accounts. In this instance, Aggieland Credit Union restored all funds to the member’s account. As our internal investigation continues, we are working with the College Station Police Department, providing all evidence available to hopefully find and stop the individual or individuals responsible for this identity theft incident. Because the incident is under investigation, we can’t go into more detail. We appreciate KBTX’s concern about financial identity fraud and our member’s situation, as it is a reminder that we all must be vigilant in securing our identities, safeguarding our personal financial information, and monitoring our accounts.”

The Better Business Bureau says there’s no way to completely stop fraud, but keeping an eye on your accounts and acting when you see something unusual helps keep you safe.

“If you kind of figure it out quickly, you can lock all of your accounts, you can change passwords, you can change debit card numbers, you can change all of this information really quickly within a matter of a day before they’re able to move any further,” said Better Business Bureau Regional Director, Katie Galan.

Acting quickly and calling the bank helped Kip stop the cashier’s check. When KBTX reached out to Aggieland Credit Union Wednesday to check on his cash, they acted fast.

“You made some phone calls and some emails, and lo and behold, I got a call from the credit union this afternoon saying ‘yes sir, we’re so sorry. We’ve restored your money to your account,’” said Plankinton.

Aggieland Credit Union says that fraud attempts are an ongoing challenge that financial institutions and their customers face, requiring constant efforts to stay ahead of those who exploit them.

To supplement the measures adopted by banks and credit unions, Aggieland Credit Union offers these suggestions for credit union members and bank customers to assist in the fight against fraud:

· Do not share any personally identifiable information or account access information with anyone.

· Be on the lookout for phishing and other online scams designed to gain access to important personal consumer information.

· Monitor account activity frequently. Consider using account alerts that members can select from digital banking platforms (online or mobile).

· Contact your bank or credit union IMMEDIATELY when unauthorized transactions are detected.

