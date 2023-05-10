Huntsville schools temporarily put on lockdown while police respond to sounds of gunfire nearby

Several law enforcement officers responded to the area to investigate but said there was no...
Several law enforcement officers responded to the area to investigate but said there was no indication that the shots came from the school campuses.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating possible shots being fired near Huntsville Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shots were heard in the area of Essex Boulevard south of the elementary school.

The Huntsville Item says both Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School were placed on temporary lockdown out of precaution.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the area to investigate but said there was no indication that the shots came from the school campuses.

Additional police resources were sent to those schools and the surrounding area.

We have also reached out to the spokesperson for Huntsville ISD but she has not returned our messages.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18. Credit:
Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Bands of rainfall possible from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will make for a soggy and...
Heavy rain expected through your Wednesday morning drive

Latest News

City of College Station hoping weather holds out for Starlight Music Series
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
B/CS Chamber in DC: Economic development, card swipe fees affect small business profits