Huntsville schools temporarily put on lockdown while police respond to sounds of gunfire nearby

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating possible shots being fired near Huntsville Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shots were heard in the area of Essex Boulevard south of the elementary school.

The Huntsville Item says both Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School were placed on temporary lockdown out of precaution.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the area to investigate but said there was no indication that the shots came from the school campuses.

Additional police resources were sent to those schools and the surrounding area.

We have also reached out to the spokesperson for Huntsville ISD but she has not returned our messages.

