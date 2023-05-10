Inflation rate eases in April, leaves Bryan family-owned business optimistic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation has decreased for the 10th month straight, according to a new Consumer Price Index report released Wednesday.

The CPI rose 4.9 percent in April from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. This means rates are down slightly from March’s 5 percent increase. The inflation reading has eased from a recent peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

One Brazos Valley family-owned business said they’re not seeing relief from lowering inflation yet, but what keeps their doors open is the continued support from the community.

Lamar & Niki’s Pit Barbecue and Soul Food has been in Bryan for nearly a decade. The owners, Lamar and Niki Cole, told KBTX it’s a place where customers are considered family.

“That’s why on the logo it says ‘we cook everything with love.’ When people come in, they’ll taste everything with love,” said Lamar Cole. “We cook homemade meals. Everything is from scratch. From the cornbread to the candy yams, we cut them, buy them from Farm Patch by the case and fix them how my Grandma taught me.”

Through the years, Lamar Cole said they’ve seen it all when it comes to how the economy can affect their business, including high inflation rates.

“We shut down during COVID-19 for five or six months,” said Lamar Cole. “But, when we opened it was like we never left. That’s all thanks to our loyal customers. Since then, everything is going up in price. Thankfully, we buy locally but still [higher prices] hurt us. So, we had to go up on our barbecue and everything else. If you want quality, it costs.”

Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center, said studies show that inflation has been decreasing for nearly a year. Although, he said it may not be enough for some companies to notice just yet.

“On a year-over-year basis‚ or last April, its increased just under 5 percent for the year. The inflation rate has moderated. Last June it peaked at 9 percent. So, the good news is the rate has moderated, but its still over the Federal Reserves target of 2 percent,” said Jansen.

Jansen said price gains will remain high as the broader economy cools.

”I’m sure the FED is going to look at the overall CPI rate as a low rate since June, even at 5 percent year-over-year rate,” said Jansen. “They are somewhat happy about that. But, what we have to remember this is still way above 2 percent. I do think this study will give them some pause in raising interest rates in their next meeting.”

This means for now, Lamar and Niki Cole will continue relying on their customers’ support as the economy’s future remains uncertain.

“We are grateful for the community. We serve all seven counties across the Brazos Valley and we have so many relationships,” said Lamar Cole. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

For more on Lamar & Niki’s, visit here.

