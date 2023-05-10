Man accused of killing his mother arrested in Porter

PORTER, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening in Porter.

Officials responded to the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane for an assault-firearm call. When deputies arrived on scene, they found 65-year-old Carol Kuykendall with a gunshot wound.

Michael Kuykendall was arrested for the murder of his mother.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.

