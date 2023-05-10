Oakwood Food Pantry in need of donations as they begin searching for a new location

OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - Oakwood is a town of a couple of hundred people located just Northeast of Buffalo.

While it’s small, the local food pantry serves dozens of people who are in need. But, now the food pantry is the one needing help.

Charlie and Nyanza Price are just a few of the helping hands around the Oakwood Food Pantry.

“Most of our clients are senior citizens,” Nyanza said.

The pantry opens on the second Thursday of each month.

“They come in and sit down and they visit and talk about each other’s surgery and doctors’ appointments and a whole host of things, and I think sometimes that does them just as well as the food,” Charlie said.

Nyanza says Oakwood is considered a food desert, with no big box stores in town. But, even if there was one, she says many still wouldn’t have the resources necessary to shop there.

“A lot of them are on a fixed income and their income only allows them to go a certain part of the month so what we’re giving them is, it gives them the last week of the month before they get that next check, and they have food to eat,” she said.

Oakwood Food Pantry works out of an old schoolhouse, which has worked great. But the building is aging. With ceilings falling in, holes in the roof and mildew covering the walls, the group says they need to find a space before someone gets hurt or sick.

“We can’t do this in this building, I mean we really can’t stay too long. I’m really hoping we can find someplace or find something before it starts really falling down on us,” Nyanza said.

“What we’re trying to do right now really is trying to keep everything stable until we can find another location to move into,” Charlie said.

The food pantry relies heavily on donations to serve residents. But they’re now in need of more than just nonperishables.

“We do the best we can with what we have but we don’t have near the donation to really take corrective action for this building,” Charlie said.

This location is also vital for seniors across Leon County as one of the few places they can pick up Senior Boxes, which include necessities and extra assistance. Donations can be made by contributing to the Oakwood Food Pantry fund located at Oakwood Bank. They can also be sent via mail to 315 Broad St, P.O. Box 252, Oakwood, TX 75855.

