Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
Several inches of rain are possible for the Brazos Valley over the coming week
Rounds of rain -- heavy at times -- expected Tuesday & Wednesday
Texas A&M police warn parents of potential scam
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Radar estimated rainfall totals through early Monday evening racked up to over 4" in some...
Monday storms brought heavy rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
Critical talks today at the White House aimed at reaching a deal to prevent the first ever U.S....
White House hosts critical debt talks