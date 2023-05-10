Shiro VFD to raise money with BBQ fundraiser

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to give back to the first responders who keep the Brazos Valley safe. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 43rd BBQ fundraiser.

The fundraiser is Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shiro Volunteer Fire Department, located at 9563 State Highway 30 in Shiro.

There will be BBQ plates for sale, a car show, silent auction, gun raffle, Air Med 12, St. Joseph medics, Texas State Forest display, petting zoo, fire hose contest, music and fun for the entire family.

The money raised during the fundraiser will be used to buy personal protective equipment or PPE for their newest firefighters.

For more information, go to the Shiro VFD’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.