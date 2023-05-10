Texas A&M Set to Graduate 79 at Spring Commencement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 79 student-athletes during spring commencement ceremonies May 11-13 at Reed Arena.

Out of the 79 student-athletes, seven will be receiving their master’s degrees. Additionally, men’s track & field’s Johnathon Blaine and baseball’s Mason Corbett will be earning their juris doctor degrees.

“Congratulations to all of graduates this spring for becoming Former Students of Texas A&M,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “This is an incredible accomplishment, and we are thrilled to be able to launch this group into the world to lead and represent Texas A&M globally. The work that the Center for Student-Athlete Services has poured into our student-athletes has been invaluable and we are thankful for their dedication. Whether you plan to continue your education, enter the work force or pursue a professional career in sports, we applaud you and are very proud of what you have accomplished in earning your diploma this week.”

The Aggies increased their spring graduate number by nine from the 2022 mark.

“When student-athletes come to Texas A&M, the goals are to win championships, earn a degree and develop those transferable life skills that will assist them in their career path,” Associate Athletics Director of Academics Dr. Dan Childs said. “The Center for Student-Athlete Success and the whole department is proud of our student-athletes for accomplishing the goal of achieving their degree. It is through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the field that they learn what being an Aggie is all about. Congratulations to the class of 2023 as they transition from student-athlete to Former Students.”

