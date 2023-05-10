Texas A&M University to hand out nearly 12,000 degrees at May graduation ceremonies

Texas A&M Graduation
Texas A&M Graduation(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 12,000 Aggies will be getting their degrees this weekend.

There will be 17 ceremonies, 8 of which will take place on Texas A&M’s main campus.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday. There will also be ceremonies held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

There will be three more graduations at 9 a.m. 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Festivities will wrap up on Saturday. Master’s and Doctoral degrees will be handed out at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We are excited to send this class of Aggie graduates out into the world to rise and meet their next challenge,” said Dr. Alan Sams, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “They have persisted through the rigors and challenges of earning their degree from a truly world-class university with the support of our faculty and staff. We congratulate them, their families, and their friends.”

Thousands of families and friends are in town for the celebrations so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you are driving near campus Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18. Credit:
Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Bands of rainfall possible from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will make for a soggy and...
Heavy rain expected through your Wednesday morning drive

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update - May 10
Wednesday Night Weather Update - May 10
Lamar & Niki's in Bryan
Inflation rates ease in April
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Huntsville schools temporarily put on lockdown while police respond to sounds of gunfire nearby
Huntsville schools temporarily put on lockdown while police respond to sounds of gunfire nearby
Man accused of killing his mother arrested in Porter
Man accused of killing his mother arrested in Porter