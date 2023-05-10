Treat of the Day: Five Texas A&M Rec Sports clubs bring collegiate national championship titles back to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Rec Sports Clubs have had an impressive year.

Congratulations to five clubs who brought collegiate national championship titles back to Aggieland this year.

Texas A&M Trap and Skeet, Texas A&M Polo, Texas A&M Waterski Club, Texas A&M Cheer Squad, and Texas A&M Cycling Team each brought top honors home this year.

