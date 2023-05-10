Two Bryan ISD high jumpers seeking titles at state track meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school track and field season comes to an end this weekend with the state championships. Two Bryan ISD athletes are using last year’s experience to their advantage in hopes of placing high in the high jump.

With a 6′5 lean frame one would think Nate Figgers would be a long time high jumper, but this is only his second season in the field event.

“Last year in my first meet I was on JV and jumped 6′6″ my first meet, and I was blessed to make it to state,” Nate Figgers said.

He was quickly moved to varsity and placed second at state in 5A.

This year Figgers is back to prove that he’s not a product of beginners luck. He’s also taking his talents to the University of South Carolina after his performance at the Texas Relays.

“They motivated me that if I was to jump 7′1″ that I’d have a full scholarship, and I actually jumped 7′1″ at Texas Relays, and I was happy for myself.” Figgers said. “My family was there and it was actually my grandpa’s birthday, and he told me to go jump that, and I did it and it was wonderful.”

Figgers said a shin injury ailed him during last year’s state meet. He plans to attack this year championship healthy and confident.

“No one has been able to beat me,” Figgers said. “It’s just me myself and the bar. That’s how I look at it.

Over at Merrill Green Stadium in 6A, where Bryan’s Tyson Turner is aiming for a better finish after last year’s state meet.

“I got fifth,” Tyson Turner said. “It wasn’t the outcome I wanted but for being a sophomore (it) was a pretty good accomplishment.”

The junior cleared 6′10″ at regionals and is gunning for seven feet in Austin where he’s already jumped before.

“Being there last year makes me more confident and comfortable jumping there,” Turner said. “I want to get back, and I want to go win it.”

Figgers jumps on Friday while Turner competes on Saturday.

5A: Nate Figgers placed 2nd in 2022

6A: Tyson Turner placed 5th in 2022



