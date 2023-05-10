Wanted man out of Harris County arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was a heavy police presence near an apartment complex in College Station Wednesday. Police were looking for a wanted man out of Harris County.

College Station police say an officer tried to make a traffic stop on University Oaks Blvd and found out the passenger in the car was wanted for aggravated assault.

The passenger got out of the car and tried to run away, but was taken into custody shortly after.

He has been identified as Craig Allen.

At last check, he was in the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

