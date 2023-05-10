Women’s Golf Advances to the NCAA Championships for Second-Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second-consecutive year after finishing tied for third on Wednesday at the NCAA San Antonio Regional on the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

“Very sloppy start but we are excited to be heading back to Scottsdale to try and make a run,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Once we got through No. 13, I felt good about where we were, and we got hot. Ultimately, everybody’s ticket looks the same and we are going to NCAAs. The silver lining to how we performed today was that we know what we need to put an emphasis on for the next week of practice.”

The Aggies (295-286-299—880) struggled on front nine, going 18-over as they made the turn. However, once again the final five holes of the day proved to be the sweet spot for A&M. The Maroon & White shot 7-under through the last five and secured their spot in Scottsdale by a comfortable 13 strokes.

Jennie Park (75-70-74—219) tied for 11th to lead the Aggies. The senior paced the team with 14 pars on the day and shot 2-over 74 on Wednesday.

Hailee Cooper (72-72-76-220) erupted on the back nine just like she did in round two. Cooper posted five birdies to wrap up the round and tied for 14th. Adela Cernousek (73-73-74—220) also tied for 14th and went 2-under on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (75-71-76—222) recorded a top-20 finish as she tied for 20th at the regional. The senior shot 4-over 76 in the final round. Lana Calibuso-Kwee was inserted into the lineup to replace Zoe Slaughter and produced a counting score of 3-over 75 on the last day.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will take part in the 2023 NCAA Championships May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Team Standings

T1 – SMU (+9)

T1 – Pepperdine (+9)

T3 – Oklahoma State (+16)

T3 – Texas A&M (+16)

5 – New Mexico (+25)

---CUT LINE---

6 – Auburn (+29)

7 – Denver (+33)

8 – UCLA (+36)

9 – Sam Houston (+42)

10 – ULM (+48)

11 – Illinois (+56)

12 – Missouri State (+94)

