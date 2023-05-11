B/CS Chamber in DC: Transportation remains key agenda item during federal legislative trip

WASHINGTON (KBTX) - Transportation is once again a key agenda item for the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce delegation meeting with federal lawmakers this week.

Beyond better roads, they also want to see improved passenger rail and commercial air service in Brazos County. They’re options that would help attract more visitors and their dollars to our community.

“We’re having to overcome the transportation aspect of getting here,” said John Friebele, Executive Director of Destination Bryan. “It doesn’t mean we can’t do it. It just makes it a lot easier if we increased options for people getting into Bryan or College Station.”

Friebele and his team are tasked with promoting and attracting more leisure and business travelers to Bryan.

“The last 12 months alone, the average visitor spending is $223 for them coming into town. That’s going directly to our food establishments and our retail,” said Friebele. “So that impact alone is key to keeping the liveliness coming into Bryan, the economic impact that circulates after a visitor leaves.”

He says there are great reasons for people to choose to work and play in the twin cities. Giving them more options to get here would also help.

“Two-thirds of our visitors are from the major metros within Texas. So Houston is 30%, Dallas is 21%. Those alone, if we have rail connectivity, that gives visitors another opportunity to get here without just being a drive market.”

Friebele says 16% of their visitors are from out of state so increased connectivity for air travel is also key.

This week the Bryan/College Station Chamber delegation is asking Congress to support measures that would connect our community to Amtrak services in Houston and Dallas.

They’re also seeking funding for regional airports that would enhance passenger safety and convenience.

“The airport gets funding from the federal government to improve its runways and taxiways, which is critical. Air connectivity is critical to keep at least one airline, if not two, flying into Bryan-College Station,” said College Station Mayor John Nichols.

Nichols says federal lawmakers have been responsive to their transportation requests.

“Every office we went to, it’s one of the topics we actually had a good conversation about, including funding and the process for the expanded funding that’s available through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act,” said Nichols.

You can read the Chamber’s full 2023 Federal Legislative Action Plan here.

