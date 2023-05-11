Bellville police quick to nap kidnapping suspect

Police say the man attempted to kidnap a woman Wednesday afternoon outside a convenience store.
Jesus Duarte Ramirez is now charged with attempted kidnapping, evading arrest, and tampering...
Jesus Duarte Ramirez is now charged with attempted kidnapping, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.(Photo shared by Bellville Police)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Police in Bellville have arrested a man who they say attempted to kidnap a woman Wednesday afternoon outside a convenience store.

A police officer was in the area at the time of the attempted kidnapping of a woman. When the suspect, Jesus Ramirez, 45, saw the officer, he reportedly took off in a vehicle and attempted to outrun law enforcement.

Police were able to stop the suspect on Kenney Hall Road and took him into custody.

He’s now charged with attempted kidnapping, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.

More details are shared below in this statement by Bellville Police:

“At approximately 1:30 pm today, an attempted abduction occurred within the parking lot of Seven-Eleven in Bellville. The female victim was walking to her vehicle. The male subject pulled up, got out of his truck, and grabbed her. He was unsuccessful. One of our officers was driving by as the crime was occurring.

It is believed the suspect observed law enforcement, and the subject then quickly got into his vehicle and attempted to get away. A pursuit initiated immediately. The pursuit continued through Bellville, and then onto State Highway 36 North. The pursuit ended on Kenney Hall Road, with the suspect’s vehicle coming to a stop. The suspect was seen snorting large amounts, of what is believed to be cocaine, as law enforcement approached to apprehend him.

The suspect was transported from the scene to the Mid Coast Medical Center (Bellville Hospital) to treat his possible narcotic reaction. The subject was identified as Jesus Duarte Ramirez, 45 years of age. The subject is being charged with attempted kidnapping, evading arrest and tampering with evidence. The investigation is still pending at this time. The female victim was not physically injured.”

