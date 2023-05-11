Bryan, Rudder and A&M Consolidated host signing ceremonies

High school signing ceremonies took place across Bryan-College Station on Wednesday.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High school signing ceremonies took place across Bryan-College Station on Wednesday.

Starting at Bryan High School, a trio signed to play at the next level. Teammates Martha “Yessi” Alvarado and Maci Ramirez are heading to Texas College to play softball. Ramirez was the starting first baseman and lead the team in hits had a batting average of .384. Alvarado was one of our aces on the mound finishing the season with 60 strike outs. Both helped the program clinch a playoff spot this year. Benjamin Torres made his commitment official for the Ranger College baseball program.

At Rudder High School, four athletes signed. That includes Nate Figgers who is joining University of South Carolina track team on a rare full scholarship after clearing 7-1 at the Texas relays. Landon Helsip signed to play basketball for Arizona Christian University. Antonaja Doughty will play basketball at North American University, and Aliyah Wallace put pen to paper taking her talents to Texas College to play softball.

A&M Consolidated also had four athletes sign to play at the next level. Mo Foketi will continue his football career at JP Collegiate. Kateria Gooden is joining the North Platte Community College basketball team in Nebraska. Kendra Humphries is doing track & field at McMurry University. Plus, Avery Carnes is staying close and will play soccer at Blinn Junior College.

