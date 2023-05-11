Bush Library announces Summer Film Series lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Film Series has become a summer tradition at the George Bush Library and Museum.

The first movie of the 2023 Summer Film Series will be “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.” It’s the true story of a stray dog who joins his new master on the battlefields of the First World War.

This movie is being shown in conjunction with the library’s newest exhibit: Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art. The Marine art exhibit features works of art by combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years.

The three other films in the Summer Film Series are in conjunction with the upcoming exhibit: A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football. Using original artifacts, as well as historical photographs, documents and audiovisual materials, it will be on display from Aug. 28, 2023, until April 28, 2024.

The second movie in the series will be “The Game Plan”. This biographical sports film from 2007 is about an NFL quarterback living the bachelor lifestyle who discovers that he has an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

“Little Giants”, a 1994 biographical sports film about a team of misfits will be the third movie of the Summer Film Series.

The fourth and final movie of the summer will be “Rudy”, a biographical sports film from 1993 filled with rich history and thought-provoking drama. Rudy Ruettiger wants to play football at the University of Notre Dame, but has neither the money for tuition nor the grades to qualify for a scholarship. He gains admission to Notre Dame and begins to fight his way onto the school’s fabled football team.

Games and free snacks will begin at 7 p.m., and the movie will start just after sundown by the pond. You can bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and coolers, but no pets or glass containers.

Summer 2023 Movie Series:

May 19 - “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

June 23 - “The Game Plan”

Aug. 11 - “Little Giants”

Sept. 8 - “Rudy”

For more information on the 2023 Summer Film Series, visit bush41.org.

