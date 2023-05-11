Celebrate ‘National Eat What You Want Day’ at Suga Trax

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 11, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday is National Eat What You Want Day.

On this day, people are encouraged to treat themselves by giving in to their sweet tooth, or simply eating breakfast for dinner.

What better way to celebrate this holiday than inviting Suga Trax into The Three studio to introduce the team to some of their yummiest treats!

DeMonica Young with Suga Trax said they have every snack you’d want to indulge in. To prove it, they stopped by with a loaded waffle cone and funnel cake with several toppings!

“We have a funnel cake here, which is homemade,” said Young. “And then we’re gonna put some peaches and some cheesecake bites on it, and then we can add some pecans.”

But it’s not only carnival sweets that you will find at Suga Trax, they also have delicious nachos.

Suga Trax is located at 401 W 27th St.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

