Celebrate puppies, patriotism, and our Nation’s finest at Puppy PCS

Hero to the Line is a program that works to place well-bred Labrador Retriever puppies with veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star Families.

This Saturday, Hero to the Line will present three pups to their new, forever families.

Puppy PCS (Permanent Change of Station) is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 123 Hall Ranch Road in Huntsville.

The day will consist of dog training, community building, food worthy of a southern dream, and that world famous Texas hospitality!

Plus, take a chance and check out the raffle. You might win some great prizes while helping a good cause.

This is a free event open to everyone in the community.

You can find the schedule of events for Puppy PCS in the image below.

