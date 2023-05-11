Children’s Museum holds special clinic to care for stuffed animals

The special clinic Wednesday night was an effort to ease fears about going to the doctor’s office
The special clinic Wednesday night was an effort to ease fears about going to the doctor’s office
The special clinic Wednesday night was an effort to ease fears about going to the doctor’s office(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley held a special clinic Wednesday night in an effort to ease fears about going to the doctor’s office.

The Teddy Bear Clinic brought many sick and injured stuffed animals out to the museum in order to get help from Physicians Premier 24/7 Emergency Room and CHI St. Joseph Health. Care was given for tummy aches, broken stuffing and cuts.

7-year-old Leyla Morrow brought two stuffed animals Wednesday night and says they were finally able to get the care they needed.

“Well, Rory has been feeling nauseous, and had been refusing to eat, and been staying in bed,” Morrow said. “All this has been happening for a week. Once I came to the doctor, she felt all better.”

After treating the stuffed animals, the medical staff explained what each medical utensil was. Leyla says she will be taking what she learned with her next time she goes to the doctor to share all she knows about injury care.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18. Credit:
Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Bands of rainfall possible from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will make for a soggy and...
Heavy rain expected through your Wednesday morning drive

Latest News

Both the north and south side of Hearne will see growth in the future.
Hearne sees growth with two businesses coming to the area
Wednesday Night Weather Update - May 10
Wednesday Night Weather Update - May 10
Both the north and south side of Hearne will see growth in the future.
Hearne sees growth with two businesses coming to the area
Lamar & Niki's in Bryan
Inflation rates ease in April