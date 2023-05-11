Children’s Museum holds special clinic to care for stuffed animals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley held a special clinic Wednesday night in an effort to ease fears about going to the doctor’s office.

The Teddy Bear Clinic brought many sick and injured stuffed animals out to the museum in order to get help from Physicians Premier 24/7 Emergency Room and CHI St. Joseph Health. Care was given for tummy aches, broken stuffing and cuts.

7-year-old Leyla Morrow brought two stuffed animals Wednesday night and says they were finally able to get the care they needed.

“Well, Rory has been feeling nauseous, and had been refusing to eat, and been staying in bed,” Morrow said. “All this has been happening for a week. Once I came to the doctor, she felt all better.”

After treating the stuffed animals, the medical staff explained what each medical utensil was. Leyla says she will be taking what she learned with her next time she goes to the doctor to share all she knows about injury care.

