Consol’s 4x400m squad first Tiger relay team to make state in 39 years

Consol's 4x400m relay team: Braylon Price, Collin Chase, Justin Gooden, and Corbin Parker
Consol's 4x400m relay team: Braylon Price, Collin Chase, Justin Gooden, and Corbin Parker(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated 4x400m relay team qualified for the UIL 5A State Track & Field Meet this Friday in Austin.

This is the first time a boys’ relay team for the Tigers is going to state since 1984 (that team holds the school record at 3:15.00).

The senior squad of Collin Chase, Braylon Price, Corbin Parker, and Justin Gooden surprised themselves at regionals with a first-place finish in 3:19.13. They’re hoping they can keep that momentum going with a podium finish on Friday.

”It’s been awesome just to develop a relationship with these guys,” explained Consol’s lead-off leg Collin Chase. “We’re like a band of brothers now. The rest of the track team is gone. It’s just us. So it’s really cool just to hang out together, continue training, and pursue a victory at state,” Chase added.

The mile relay will be the last event at the Class 5A state meet this Friday in Austin.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Texas Rangers asked to investigate officer involved shooting
Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting
Police lights
Wanted man out of Harris County arrested in College Station
Michael Kuykendall was arrested in connection to a murder in Porter.
Man accused of killing his mother arrested in Porter

Latest News

Aggies Face Loaded Field at ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Weekend
Texas A&M Golf
Three Aggies Bag SEC Awards
From The Ground Up: Identifying products with fake meat bill
From The Ground Up: Identifying products with fake meat bill
Caleb Britt joined business owners Melba Turner and Ginna Schoppe to talk about the upcoming...
Celebrate Mother's day with quality time and unique gifts that every mom can enjoy