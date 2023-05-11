Consol’s 4x400m squad first Tiger relay team to make state in 39 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated 4x400m relay team qualified for the UIL 5A State Track & Field Meet this Friday in Austin.

This is the first time a boys’ relay team for the Tigers is going to state since 1984 (that team holds the school record at 3:15.00).

The senior squad of Collin Chase, Braylon Price, Corbin Parker, and Justin Gooden surprised themselves at regionals with a first-place finish in 3:19.13. They’re hoping they can keep that momentum going with a podium finish on Friday.

”It’s been awesome just to develop a relationship with these guys,” explained Consol’s lead-off leg Collin Chase. “We’re like a band of brothers now. The rest of the track team is gone. It’s just us. So it’s really cool just to hang out together, continue training, and pursue a victory at state,” Chase added.

The mile relay will be the last event at the Class 5A state meet this Friday in Austin.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.