Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift at special market

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still in need of the perfect Mother’s Day gift, three College Station business owners are making it easy. The owners of Pinspiration College Station, Downtown Uncorked and Marfa Texas Kitchen are collaborating to host a Mother’s Day Market Saturday at The Yard in College Station.

The event will have a variety of vendors, food, drinks and more. If you want to make something unique for mom, Pinspiration College Station will have several craft options to choose from. Some include painting canvases and hand-picked flower holders along with personalizing alcoholic ink tiles.

“It does sneak up, so a lot of them may do that last-minute ‘run to HEB’ thing,” Ginna Schoppe said. “Here, they can personalize it.”

The first 50 guests will have the opportunity to create a canvas tote bag for $10. Schoppe, the owner of Pinspiration College Station, said this will be great to carry the crafts in once they’re done.

While the crafts are being made, mom can enjoy drinks at Downtown Uncorked. The drink menu will include sugar cookie martinis, frozen espresso martinis and frozen melon mai tais, which come with a drink umbrella and a reclining gummy bear.

“I’m really excited to see the fathers bring the children so that mom can have a relaxing day,” Downtown Uncorked owner Melba Tucker said. “Maybe hit Marfa’s for lunch, come over here for a drink and then the kids and dad can go over to Pinspiration or they can hit all of the different booths.”

Caleb Britt joined business owners Melba Turner and Ginna Schoppe to discuss the upcoming Mother's Day Market.

The Mother’s Day Market is free admission and will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Yard is located at 1553 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.