Flood Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has put out a Flood Watch for a large portion of the state. This Watch goes into effect Friday evening at 7 pm and lasts until Sunday evening at 8 pm. Milam and Lee Counties are the only Brazos Valley counties that have been included in this watch.

WHO: Milam and Lee Counties are the only Brazos Valley counties included in this watch. However, the area for this watch stretches into parts of Central, South Texas, and the Hill Country.

WHAT: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Locally 2″ to 4″ of rainfall is expected with isolated higher totals possible. Further west of the Brazos Valley, as much as 10″ could fall in parts of the state.

WHEN: The Watch goes into effect Friday evening at 7 pm and lasts through Sunday night at 8 pm.

IMPACTS: Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavier rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding, which can be a very dangerous situation. Areas outlined in the watch should remain alert to possible flooding.

The state has seen multiple rounds of rain already this week, meaning the grounds are already saturated. A slow-moving storm system will crawl across South Central Texas. Some of the rainfall rates forecast with this system have the potential to be very intense. With the threat of additional inches of rain in a relatively short amount of time, flooding will be a likely possibility.

The agency also notes the potential for the Watch area to be extended in area as well as time. This will be monitored through the weekend and adjusted as needed.

