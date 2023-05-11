From The Ground Up: Identifying products with fake meat bill

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers want to make sure when you buy meat from the grocery store that you’re getting the real stuff.

A fake meat bill is moving through legislation that would help with more accurate labeling of what is real meat and what is not.

“If you have a soy-based or a protein analog or a fake meat, you need to properly label it so that consumers know what it is,” said State Representative Brad Buckley of District 54.

Lawmakers say that not only have meat consumers called about the fake meat bill but also those who don’t eat meat at all.

“I get as many calls in support of the bill from vegetarians as I do from folks at raise cattle because they’ll say I want to know what it is. I want to make sure it doesn’t have it in it,” said Buckley.

This will be the third time lawmakers have tried to pass the fake meat bill.

