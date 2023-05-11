Hearne sees growth with two businesses coming to the area

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Both the north and south side of Hearne will see growth in the future.

The city broke ground on a Lost Creek Store that will feature a Starbucks and Weikel’s Bakery on the inside.

It will also feature a tire shop and electric charging stations

The new store is expected to create around 55 jobs for Hearne and bring in around $5 million dollars a month once opened.

A new 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is being built next to the Love’s in Hearne.

The new gas station is expected to have two food options on the inside.

Hearne City Manager Alonzo Enchavarria Garza says these new businesses should make Hearne an attractive destination for anyone looking to grow and expand their business.

“We are very happy that people are beginning to pay attention to us and they’re coming over here asking questions about what they can do with the city, what they can open as far as businesses and new enterprises,” he said.

The 7-Eleven and Lost Creek Store are scheduled to have construction completed by the end of 2023.

