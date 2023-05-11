Highway 6 lanes closed after crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Southbound Highway 6 is closed after a vehicle crashed Thursday.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m., near the intersection of Highway 6 and the Briarcrest Drive overpass, according to Bryan police.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto the southbound Frontage Road at the Highway 6 exit. Police say the road could be closed for an extended time and ask that motorists avoid the area.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

(11:37 am) UPDATE: Southbound North Earl Rudder Freeway is closed near the Briarcrest Drive overpass.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto the southbound Frontage Road at the William J Bryan Parkway exit. Expect delays in the area. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 11, 2023

