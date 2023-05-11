Kid to Kid in Bryan perseveres amid tragic challenge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Out of almost a hundred Kid to Kid’s across the country, the location in Bryan was honored with the “Store of the Month” award for April. All this, right after the store faced a devesting challenge.

At Kid to Kid, a children’s clothing consignment store, the owner Sherri Sakson said it’s all about being a helping hand to Brazos Valley families.

“My husband and I owned this store for six years. We love Kid to Kid. You know, using things that have already been produced while helping the planet and things like that,” said Sakson. “We just loved the concept of children’s resale. Our mission is in our name.”

But, one piece of the Kid to Kid family wasn’t there to celebrate. Will Sakson, Sherri’s late husband passed away in January.

“Will passed away completely unexpectedly,” said Sakson. “We were married for 23 years. He was just the best husband, the sweetest person, the best dad. He handled all of the back office stuff since the very beginning. He’s an accountant by trade.”

It’s a gap that can never be replaced, according to Sakson.

“I’ve been very absent since my husband passed away. The team here has just soldiered on and kept everything going, for not only me but for him also,” said Sakson. “That’s what he would’ve wanted.”

In the midst of the most challenging time of her life, Sakson said the store’s success wouldn’t be possible without the team.

“Lately our sales are going up, how many things we’re buying and those going up as well,” said Sara O’Bannon, store manager. “We’ve been doing really good progressively in all of those categories. It was just enough to get us to that top. To get the award right after Will passed means everything to me and my team.”

In the meantime, O’Bannon said Kid to Kid will continue to grow in Will’s honor.

“We just want to keep building and to be able to make more and give more to the community,” said O’Bannon. “Will always pushed me to do better and taught me lots of things that I do now.”

For more information on Kid to Kid, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.