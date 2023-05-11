Madisonville celebrates four students during signing ceremony

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs celebratee four students during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Gabby Bracewell will compete in dance at Texas Woman’s University.

Bri Johnon and Jalen Major are heading to Texas College. Johnson to play volleyball and Major for football.

Blessing Ngene is heading to Howard-Payne University for football.

