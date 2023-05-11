Milam County: Suspect, police officer dead following shooting

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Cameron Police responded to the 700 block of North Travis after reports of a person shot by their spouse around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

During its investigation, Cameron PD applied for a warrant to a residence in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

Cameron PD, Rockdale PD, Texas DPS, and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office were all present during an attempted search warrant at that residence.

The suspect fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement fired back. The suspect was mortally wounded during this time.

A Cameron police officer was injured during exchange of fire. That officer was taken to an emergency room where they later died.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says there is no danger to the public at this time.

The names of the suspect and officer killed have not been released.

