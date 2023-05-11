Neal Elementary Students in Bryan Celebrate Mothers with Special Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Wednesday, parents of Neal Elementary students in Bryan were in for a surprise as the students presented a special Mother’s Day program.

The event included performances, games, and live music.

To make the night even more special, students purchased gifts for their mothers using the money they had saved up throughout the entire year.

Over 50 local businesses donated and raffled off impressive prizes as well.

Event organizers say it was important to honor mothers for all they do.

“It is a way to say ‘thank you’ to all the mothers in the community, for all they do for their kids, and their families,” said Neal Elementary teacher, Agustin Lara. “Many of them have to work one job, two jobs, and then they get home and they still have to clean, to cook, to take care of their kids. So today’s very special because today they can come and just have fun.”

