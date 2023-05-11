Neal Elementary Students in Bryan Celebrate Mothers with Special Program

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Wednesday, parents of Neal Elementary students in Bryan were in for a surprise as the students presented a special Mother’s Day program.

The event included performances, games, and live music.

To make the night even more special, students purchased gifts for their mothers using the money they had saved up throughout the entire year.

Over 50 local businesses donated and raffled off impressive prizes as well.

Event organizers say it was important to honor mothers for all they do.

“It is a way to say ‘thank you’ to all the mothers in the community, for all they do for their kids, and their families,” said Neal Elementary teacher, Agustin Lara. “Many of them have to work one job, two jobs, and then they get home and they still have to clean, to cook, to take care of their kids. So today’s very special because today they can come and just have fun.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop
Aggieland Credit Union
College Station resident briefly loses 20K after thieves target account at credit union
Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18. Credit:
Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
Incident involving tankers on SH36-21
Late night crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down SH36-21
Bands of rainfall possible from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday will make for a soggy and...
Heavy rain expected through your Wednesday morning drive

Latest News

Rep. Sessions introduces legislation aimed at making healthcare fair for all
Rep. Sessions introduces legislation aimed at making healthcare fair for all
Neal Elementary Students in Bryan Celebrate Mothers with Special Program
Neal Elementary Students in Bryan Celebrate Mothers with Special Program
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Bellville police quick to nap kidnapping suspect
Bellville police quick to nap kidnapping suspect
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)