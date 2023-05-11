NHC retroactively names January system as first cyclone of 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but after a re-analysis of weather systems leading to the beginning of the season, NHC forecasters found that a low off the East Coast in January will officially be re-designated as a “subtropical storm”.

An area of low pressure off the northeastern coast has been retroactively called a subtropical storm, according to a release from the NHC Thursday. (KBTX)

Slightly different in structure and formation, “subtropical” storms still fall into NHC jurisdiction, which means “AL012023″ retroactively becomes the first cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As per NWS policy, the NHC will name the next tropical (or subtropical) system has Tropical Depression Two. The “A” in the 2023 alphabet remains unclaimed, however, and any storm that forms will automatically be assigned Tropical Storm / Hurricane Arlene.

The only real reason this is relevant to gulf states - the NHC is likely trying to get ahead and avoid any confusion if/when a “Tropical Depression Two” strengthens to “Arlene” instead of the assumed “Bret”.

Earlier in the spring, Colorado State University forecasters predicted a near/below average hurricane season, citing a strong El Niño summer as the main cause.

With the annual spring outlook for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, CSU scientists predict a season slightly below the seasonal average. (KBTX)

