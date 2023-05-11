Professional development workshop for effective marketing is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Effective marketing is essential for growth and success in any industry.

A professional development workshop led by Elease Hill with Insite Brazos Valley Magazine is something anyone looking to up their business game can look forward to.

“We’re gonna talk about how to be consistent and clear in our branding. We’re gonna talk about press releases, and how to write them correctly,” said Hill.

“We’re just going to go over how to use local resources that we have available here in the Brazos Valley to market your business. Without exceeding your budget, so keeping you within your budget, being realistic.”

Megan Le with the Arts Council says the workshop fits the Arts Council’s mission.

“So our mission, of course, is to make the arts as accessible as possible to all residents in the Brazos Valley,” said Le. “And along with that is professional development. And this is a program that we have to serve our affiliates.”

According to Hill, a lot of times people don’t understand that marketing trends constantly change. Taking part in these professional development opportunities and hearing from different people allows them to learn and keep up with industry standards.

The event takes place on May 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Arts Council Conference Room located at 4180 Hwy 6 South, College Station, TX 77845.

This class is free for affiliates and members of The Arts Council. For non-members, the price is $10. Those interested can sign up online.

