Sam Houston and K.C. Keeler agree to extension

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The man who helped lead Sam Houston to a national title is staying in Huntsville a little longer.

According to Sports of SHSU, K.C. Keeler and the university have agreed to a four year contract extension through the summer of 2027.

The Bearkats are transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will compete in Conference USA beginning in the fall of 2023.

