Sam Houston and K.C. Keeler agree to extension

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The man who helped lead Sam Houston to a national title is staying in Huntsville a little longer.

According to Sports of SHSU, K.C. Keeler and the university have agreed to a four year contract extension through the summer of 2027.

The Bearkats are transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will compete in Conference USA beginning in the fall of 2023.

BREAKING: K.C. Keeler and Sam Houston have agreed to a 4 year extension through June 30th, 2027.



According to the contract the value is to not exceed 3.25 million.



Contract is pending TSUS board approval. pic.twitter.com/VRie605wbQ — Sports of SHSU (@SportsofSHSU) May 11, 2023

