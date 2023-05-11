Say ‘thank you’ to a nurse this week

Jeanette Anthony and Pamela Colvin-Riggins work as RNs in the Oncology Department at St Joseph Health.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As workers who perform the most essential healthcare tasks, nurses often serve as the first point of contact for most patients.

National Nurses Week honors their contributions and sacrifices and reminds us to thank the medical professionals who keep us healthy.

The advent of modern nursing is credited to Florence Nightingale, who laid the foundation for professional nursing through her tireless work during and after the Crimean War. As a nursing manager on the frontlines, Nightingale introduced hygiene protocols and other measures that drastically reduced infections and deaths in battlefield hospitals.

Today, nurses work in a wide range of specialties and settings, from school nurses who administer vaccines to highly specialized oncology nurses who assist in life-saving treatment decisions.

Jeanette Anthony and Pamela Colvin-Riggins work as RNs in the Oncology Department at St Joseph Health.

Being a nurse is a busy job from the start to the end of each shift.

“As soon as we get there, we’re diving in head first. It’s in full swing. You are busy for 12 straight hours. You are giving of yourself, emotionally and physically,” Anthony said.

Anthony and Colvin-Riggins agree that although it’s a tough job, it’s also rewarding.

“The most rewarding part of my job is when I’m taking care of my patients and I see them getting better. I see them progressing and improving,” Colvin-Riggins said.

She adds that beyond educational requirements, there are certain attributes you have to have to be a good nurse.

“You have to be a people person. You have to be caring. You have to be empathetic. You have to want to learn and grow. There’s always something new in medicine that you’re learning about. You can be a nurse for 25 years, but you’re still going to be learning and growing. And know that you need to be an advocate for your patients as well,” Colvin-Riggins said.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” the two exclaimed, agreeing that nurses need to lean on one another for help.

“Anyone thinking about becoming a nurse, we need you. Healthcare needs you. The patients need you,” they said.

Stop by one of the St Joseph Health locations this week and say “thank you” to the nurses who provide life-saving care every day.

